NEWBERG — The Glendale boys basketball team rolled to a 66-14 victory over C.S. Lewis Academy on Friday in the first round of the C.S. Lewis Invitational.
Freshman Anthony Pezqueda had 14 points and Tanner Ring added 13 for the Pirates (4-3), who led 36-7 at halftime. Freshman Joseph O'Dell added eight points.
Ben Wong had six points for the Watchmen (0-7), who are playing an independent schedule this season.
"It was nice to have one of these games. Everyone was able to get playing time," Glendale coach Tom Ford said. "Tanner Ring and Joseph O'Dell had good games."
The Pirates will meet South Wasco County at 4 p.m. Saturday for the title.
GLENDALE (66) — Anthony Pezqueda 14, Ta. Ring 13, O'Dell 8, Cline 6, Lovaglio 6, Colley 5, Ty. Ring 5, Jefferson 4, Jellum 3, Lee 2. Totals 28 6-9 66.
C.S. LEWIS ACADEMY (14) — Ben Wong 6, Hurst 4, Rapp 4, Vu, Russ. Totals 3 6-9 14.
Glendale;21;15;17;13;—;66
C.S. Lewis;3;4;4;3;—;14
3-Point Goals — Gle. 4 (Pezqueda, Colley, Jellum, Ty. Ring), C.S. Lewis 2 (Wong). Total Fouls — Gle. 9, C.S. Lewis 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.