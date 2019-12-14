PROSPECT — Freshman guard Anthony Pezqueda scored a career-high 28 points and Glendale defeated Prospect Charter 54-40 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
David Lovaglio added 10 points and Kaleb Cline grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pirates (3-2).
Kyle Ghirardo led the Cougars (1-4) with 14 points.
Glendale will travel to Gold Beach Wednesday for a nonleague contest.
GLENDALE (54) — Anthony Pezqueda 28, Lovaglio 10, Ring 4, Cline 4, Jefferson 4, Lee 2, Moody 2. Totals 22 8-12 54.
PROSPECT (40) — Kyle Ghirardo 14, James 11, Perkins 8, Taylor 7, Moore, Terry, Nelson, Kusel. Totals 16 2-6 40.
Glendale;9;12;12;21;—;54
Prospect;5;17;7;11;—;40
3-Point Goals — Gle. 2 (Pesqueda), Pro. 6 (Ghirardo 4, Perkins 2). Total Fouls — Gle. 12, Pro. 8.
