GLENDALE — Freshman guard Anthony Pezqueda scored 27 points and Glendale jumped on New Hope Christian in the first quarter en route to a 59-33 Skyline League South boys basketball win on Friday night at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Kaleb Cline had a double-double for the Pirates (5-6, 1-2 South) with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Darrion Jefferson contributed 10 rebounds and four steals.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (33) — Yuma Nakahara 19, Mead 14, McKinney, Dennis, Pennington, Zumhofe, Suzuki, Noble. Totals 10 6-14 33.
GLENDALE (59) — Anthony Pezqueda 27, Cline 14, Lovaglio 7, Ta. Ring 5, Lee 4, Jefferson 2, Moody. Totals 22 9-15 59.
NHC;8;10;13;2;—;33
Glendale;25;8;11;15;—;59
3-Point Goals — NHC 8 (Nakahara 4, Mead 3), Gle. 6 (Pezqueda 5, Ta. Ring 1). Total Fouls — NHC 18, Gle. 17. Fouled Out — Zumhofe, Suzuki.
JV Score — Glendale 16, NHC 2 (two quarters)
