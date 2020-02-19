MERRILL — The Lost River Raiders jumped on Glide about the moment the Wildcats' bus pulled into the parking lot at Lost River High School.
The Raiders, ranked No. 8 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll, raced to a 39-19 lead by halftime and cruised to a 70-35 victory over the visiting Wildcats in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball playoff game Wednesday night.
Carston Hartman led the Raiders (21-4 overall) with 14 points as Lost River clocked its 16th consecutive victory.
"We gave it everything we had," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "They just kept running senior after senior at us. It's hard to compete with that team."
Sophomore Colby Bucich had a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats (11-15), while Ethan Wilding added eight and Terrell Russell six.
"Overall, it was a good season," Smith said. "We made the league playoffs, and that's an accomplishment to be proud of."
Glide will lose six seniors: Wilding, Russell, Caleb Alexander, Hunter Rinnert, Garrett Tischner and Ezra Navarre.
GLIDE (35) — Colby Bucich 10, Wilding 8, Russell 6, T. Pope 4, Ackerman 3, Alexander 2, Tischner 2, Mornarich, Rinnert, C. Pope. Totals 14 5-13 35.
LOST RIVER (70) — Carston Hartman 14, McAuliffe 11, Nicolet 10, Ramos 8, Lyman 8, Moore 6, Pena 5, Perez 3, Dalton 3, Dunlea 2, Johnson, Murillo. Totals 25 11-19 70.
Glide;8;11;6;10;—;35
Lost River;19;20;15;16;—;70
3-Point Goals — Gli. 2 (Russell, Ackerman). Total Fouls — Gli. 14. Fouled Out — Alexander.
