CANYONVILLE — Glide defeated Canyonville Academy, 57-38, in a Southern Cascade boys basketball game on Friday evening.
Dillon Towne led Glide (11-10, 4-6 SCL) with 16 points, Peyton Willams added 13 and Terrell Russell contributed 10.
Canyonville Academy (4-14, 0-10) was led in scoring by Jason Lee with 12 points and John Chen with nine points.
Glide will host Lost River on Monday. Canyonville Academy will play its final game on Tuesday at Lost River.
GLIDE (57) — Dillon Towne 16, Williams 13, Russell 10, DeBell 8, Alexander 5, Karcher 2, Tischner 2, Pope 1, Wilding, Rinnert, Mornarich. Totals 24 4-9 57.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (38) — Jason Lee 12, Chen 9, Ku 8, Lester 7, Cheung 2, Teng, Young. Totals 17 3-10 38.
Glide;19;14;11;13;—;57
Canyonville;6;7;13;12;—;38
3-Point Goals — Gli. 5-15 (Russell 2-4, Williams 3-6), C.A. 1-15 (Chen 1-7). Total Fouls — Gli. 12, C.A. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.