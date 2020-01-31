LAKEVIEW — Ethan Wilding led Glide with 14 points, but the Wildcats dropped a 56-39 decision at Lakeview in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game Friday night.
Caleb Alexander added 10 points and Terrell Russell scored seven for the Wildcats (7-11, 4-3 SCL), who fell into a third-place tie with Illinois Valley.
Glide will host Illinois Valley Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats beat the Cougars 47-45 to open SCL play on Jan. 10.
A complete boxscore was not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.