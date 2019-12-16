GLIDE — Garrett Tischner had a season-high 16 points and Caleb Alexander scored five of his 10 points in overtime as the Glide Wildcats scored their first win of the season in a thriller, 66-64 over visiting Myrtle Point Monday night.
"It was nice to get a W," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "We're playing better. We've got a long way to go, but I was happy with the effort. Hopefully we can get on a little run now."
Trailing 30-23 at halftime, the Bobcats rallied in the third and fourth quarters to force overtime, narrowly missing a pair of shots which could have won the game in regulation.
In overtime, Alexander hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws as Glide outscored Myrtle Point 10-8.
Luke Nicholson had a game-high 22 points and Gabe Swan added 17 for the Bobcats (4-2).
Terrell Russell had 14 points for the Wildcats (1-4), who will visit Douglas Friday night.
MYRTLE POINT (64) — Luke Nicholson 22, Swan 17, Beyer-Smith 6, Camacho 6, Medina 5, Bradford 4, Lillenthal. Totals 21 16-21 64.
GLIDE (66) — Garrett Tischner 16, Russell 14, Alexander 10, Wilding 8, Pope 6, Mornarich 6, Bucich 5, Rinnert 1, Ackerman, Navarre. Totals 26 11-19 66.
M. Point;14;9;19;14;8;—;64
Glide;20;10;13;11;10;—;66
3-Point Goals — M.P. (Swan 3, Bradford 1, Medina 1, Nicholson 1), Glide (Alexander 2, Russell 1). Total Fouls — M.P. 14, Glide 17. Fouled Out — Swan.
JV Score — Glide def. Myrtle Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.