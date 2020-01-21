GLIDE — Sophomore Colby Bucich and Hunter Rinnert each posted season highs in points as the Glide Wildcats kicked off a stretch of four Southern Cascade League games in five days with a 67-30 victory over visiting Bonanza Tuesday night.
Bucich led all scorers with 16 points, Rinnert scored 11 and Caleb Alexander also had 11 for the Wildcats (5-9, 2-1 SCL), who got points from every player who entered the game.
"Everybody got to play a lot and we got to work with some different combinations," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "The kids played well. They played aggressive."
The matchup with Bonanza had to be rescheduled due to winter travel issues which caused last weekend's postponement. Glide visits Rogue River in another rescheduled game Thursday night. The Wildcats travel to Canyonville Academy Friday night, and will host Butte Falls Saturday afternoon.
BONANZA (30) — Bradley Ireland 12, Kness 7, Hill 6, Ad. Mojica 5, Nunn, Sieminski, An. Mojica, Arres, Ibarra. Totals 11 7-17 30.
GLIDE (67) — Colby Bucich 16, Alexander 11, Rinnert 11, Wilding 8, T. Pope 7, Russell 5, C. Pope 4, Tischner 2, Mornarich 2, Ackerman 1. Totals 25 10-18 67.
Bonanza;9;5;10;6;—;30
Glide;14;15;23;13;—;67
3-Point Goals — Bon. 1 (Kness), Gli. 7 (Alexander 3, Rinnert 3, Russell 1). Total Fouls — Bon. 16, Gli. 11. Fouled Out — Ibarra.
