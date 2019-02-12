BUTTE FALLS — The Glide boys basketball team fell to Butte Falls 46-37 in its season finale on Tuesday night.
Senior post Dillon Towne was the lone Wildcat to reach double-figures in the Southern Cascade League game, scoring 15 points in his final prep basketball contest. Caleb Alexander chipped in nine points.
Butte Falls (18-3, 9-3) was led by Colby Wood with 18 points. Mickey Redondo scored 13.
Glide finishes 11-12 overall and 4-8 in the SCL.
GLIDE (37) — Dillon Towne 15, Alexander 9, DeBell 4, Russell 2, Karcher 2, Wilding 2, Tischner 2, Williams, Rinnert, Bucich. Totals 13 11-22 37.
BUTTE FALLS (46) — Colby Wood 18, Redondo 13, Underhill 6, Malcolm 5, Johnson 2, Genereaux 2. Totals 14 15-17 46.
Glide;10;9;9;9;—;37
B. Falls;11;11;5;19;—;46
3-Point Goals — Glide 0, B.F. 3 (Wood 2, Redondo 1). Total Fouls — Glide 20, B.F. 22. Fouled Out — Towne, Russell, Johnson, Underhill. Technical Fouls — Towne, Glide coach Smith.
