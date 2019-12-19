GOLD BEACH — Sophomore Trenton Storns scored 26 points and Gold Beach won the middle two quarters easily in a 57-40 nonleague boys basketball victory over Glendale on Wednesday night.
Freshman Gianni Altman added nine points for the Panthers (3-2).
Sophomore David Lovaglio scored 12 points for the Pirates (3-3). Kaleb Cline had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Darrian Jefferson grabbed 11 boards and freshman Anthony Pezqueda chippped in nine points.
Glendale will play in the C.S. Lewis Invitational on Dec. 27-28 in Newberg.
GLENDALE (40) — David Lovaglio 12, Cline 10, Pezqueda 9, Colley 3, Lee 3, Jefferson 2, Ring 1. Totals 17 4-11 40.
GOLD BEACH (57) — Trenton Storns 26, Altman 9, Hawthorne 7, Higgins 6, May 5, Hagood 2, Quesada 2, Greer, Miller, Jackson. Totals 21 8-15 57.
Glendale;15;8;4;13;—;40
Gold Beach;10;18;18;11;—;57
3-Point Goals — Gle. 2 (Colley, Lovaglio), G.B. 7 (Storns 4, Altman 2, May 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 13, G.B. 15. Technical Foul — Ring.
JV Score — Glendale 23, Gold Beach 21 (two quarters).
