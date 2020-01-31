A quarter here. A half there. The Roseburg High School boys basketball team has shown in spurts that it has what it takes to hang with any team in the Southwest Conference.
That talent was on display during a 16-3 second quarter run against Grants Pass on Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Roseburg fought back from a 10-point first quarter deficit to take a brief three-point lead, but the Indians couldn’t finish the equation in the final period as the Cavemen stormed ahead for a 68-55 victory.
“We’re almost halfway through league and we haven’t proven we’re capable of getting ourselves prepared for a complete game,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said.
Frustration was evident on the faces of the players and coaches after the Indians let another close game slip through their grasp.
“They definitely see the success that we can have,” Humphreys said. “They also see the fall-off and how it goes from a close game to essentially a blowout.”
Roseburg (3-14, 0-4 SWC) failed to score for the first 3:13 of the game and fell behind Grants Pass (9-7, 2-2 SWC) 10-0. Alaric Kaul snapped the run by the Cavemen with a lay-in, but the Indians couldn’t make up the difference and trailed 21-11 after the first eight minutes.
Things turned around for the Tribe in the second quarter. The Indians started on an 8-1 run to get within three points with about three minutes left in the first half.
Zach Martin capped a mini 8-0 run at the tail end of the first half with a 3-pointer to give Roseburg its first and only lead at 27-24, but the Cavemen rallied to lead 30-27 going to the break.
The Indians kept things close in the third quarter and trailed by four going to the final period where the comeback train was derailed.
Roseburg went cold from the floor and Grants Pass started playing slow to eat up the game clock, limiting the Indians’ chances of cutting the deficit. The Cavemen quickly stretched the lead back to double figures and kept it there for much of the final period.
“I feel like we get a little too ahead of ourselves,” Martin said. “Then they go on long runs that make us go down. And from there we always have to fight back.”
Martin points out that Roseburg has been a solid first half team in conference play this year. The Indians led Sheldon (10-7, 2-2 SWC) by six at halftime, they went back-and-forth with South Eugene (15-3, 4-0 SWC) through a first half mainly separated by just three points and the Tribe led South Medford (8-10, 1-3 SWC) by 10 points in the first quarter Tuesday.
All of those games were close in the first half, but finished as double-digit losses.
“I feel like once we become a good second half team, I feel like we can beat any team in the league,” Martin said.
Martin led Roseburg with 15 points after coming off the bench to start the game. Matt Parker added 14 points for the Indians in the losing effort.
Morgan Law scored a game-high 20 points for Grants Pass.
Martin says the team is still working hard, citing players showing up for morning workouts and extra shoot-arounds.
“Obviously we’re not feeling amazing, but I feel like this is just going to make us feel better in the long run,” he said.
“If it’s not this year, next year I feel like we’re going to be an unstoppable, top of the league team ... I feel like just our drive and what we’ve gone through this season is going to make us pissed off for next season. We’re going to want to do something special.”
Roseburg will finish the first half of the conference with a trip to North Medford next Friday. Game time is set for 6:45 p.m.
GRANTS PASS (68) — Morgan Law 20, C. Anderson 16, Maravilla 12, T. Anderson 9, Ealy 5, Coyle 4, Dixon 2, Alderson, Farris, Perez. Totals 20 21-27 68.
ROSEBURG (55) — Zach Martin 15, M. Parker 14, Pinard 8, Olson 8, Six 6, Johnson 2, Kaul 2, J. Parker.Totals 17 13-15 55.
Grants Pass 21 9 14 24 — 68
Roseburg 11 16 13 15 — 55
3-Point Goals — G.P. 7 (Law 3, Maravilla 1, C. Anderson 1, Ealy 1, T. Anderson 1), Rose. 8 (J. Parker 4, Martin 2, Olson 1, Six 1). Total Fouls — G.P. 17, Rose. 21.
JV Score — Roseburg 48, Grants Pass 34.
