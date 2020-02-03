Nate Mitchell took a pass at the left elbow, squared up and drained a 15-foot jumper, and four rows of fans at the top of Sutherlin High School's "Dog Pound" erupted.
Mitchell turned, saw the cheering fans, gave two fist pounds to his chest, pointed to his fans, and hustled back to play defense.
Those fans were his Douglas High School basketball family.
Mitchell was playing as part of the Douglas Unified basketball team in his team's season opener at Sutherlin. Little did he know his entire Trojan family was behind him.
"I kind of expected coach (Bid Van Loon) and maybe a couple of guys would be there, but definitely not what happened," Nate said of the crowd reaction. "That definitely surprised me."
Last spring, Van Loon took over the boys basketball program at Douglas, and Nate very much wanted to be a part of it.
Van Loon held a team meeting for anyone interesting in playing the following winter. Nate was there, sporting a Portland Trail Blazers T-shirt and a love of the sport.
"We started talking sports, and you could tell this kid just loved it," Van Loon recalled.
At the end of the meeting, Van Loon offered Nate a spot on the roster, as the team manager.
"I didn't want to put him through the process of going through tryouts and waiting for me to cut him," Van Loon said. "I asked him how he would feel about being our manager. He said 'I just want to be part of the team,' and we shook hands on it.
"In 20-plus years of coaching, he's the best manager I've ever had."
Nate has rarely missed a game or practice. He runs the scoreboard clock in practice during drills (after our interview, he took over the clock even though he was minutes away from his Unified team practice). He's responsible for filming games. And he takes pride in keeping his teammates' spirits up.
"He knows the insides and outs," senior guard Erich Hoque said. "After the games, after the (coach's) speech, he's always giving us a tap on the shoulder. 'I'm proud of you guys. Hang in there.'"
Nate's mom, Tawnya Mitchell, was nervous about her son taking a spot on the team, the bus trips away from home, and the people her son would be surrounded by. As she got to know more about the team, her fears subsided, little by little.
Nate lives with high-functioning Asperger's Syndrome. He also carries a 4.0-plus grade-point average.
"I always worry, but I knew he would be well taken care of," Tawnya said. "They really like Nathan and they look out for Nathan. They're a great team together."
One day, Nate nervously went to coach Van Loon, asking for permission to play on the Douglas Unified team.
"From the first day of practice, he's been as consistent as anybody. Every team meal, every shoot-around, every game," Van Loon said. "When he came and asked for permission, I was more than excited that he would get the opportunity to play."
So were the rest of his teammates.
On the night of the first Douglas Unified game at Sutherlin, Nate's teammates had a plan in place: to take a bus to Sutherlin and cheer on the guy who had been yelling for them from the back row since late November.
The bus plan fell through, so the team scrambled for a Plan B to get to Sutherlin together.
"I had parents showing up at the gym saying, 'I've got room for three, I've got room for two,' so everybody who wanted to go was able to find a ride, and it was almost all of us who made it," Van Loon said.
"It was supposed to be a surprise, but the kid's too smart," Hoque said. "I tried to play it off and he was like, 'You guys are coming to my game tonight, right?'"
Ultimately, the majority of the Trojans' basketball program — including many parents — were in that cluster at the top stands to support their guy.
When Nate drained that 15-footer, an entire group of fans gave back what he had been giving them all season.
"That was so cool. I had no idea they were going to do that," Tawnya said. "I thought, 'Who is doing all that whoopin' and hollerin' for Nathan?' I didn't want to turn around and stare at them, but when they all came down and started high-fiving him, I was like, 'Now that's cool!'
"I was really touched, honestly. For these boys to take the time out to come and cheer him on, that was pretty cool."
For Nate, it was a highlight to rival anything he's filmed for his teammates.
"That was awesome. The best feeling in the world," he said.
