SUTHERLIN — Eighth-ranked Sutherlin's home-court struggles caught up to them Friday night as visiting St. Mary's had four players score in double figures and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 Far West League boys basketball victory.
The Crusaders (9-9, 4-2 FWL), outscored the Bulldogs 18-12 in the fourth quarter to pull into a second-place tie with Sutherlin (14-5, 4-2).
Tre Foster led all scorers with 16 points for St. Mary's while Aiiloa Kaeo-Wailehua added 14.
Collin Bodine hit three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 13 points for Sutherlin, while Mason Gill added 12 and Kolbi Stinnett eight.
The Bulldogs host first-place and No. 5-ranked Cascade Christian Tuesday.
ST. MARY’S (58) — Tre Foster 16, Kaeo-Wailehua 14, Forrester 13, Kranenburg 10, Sternenberg 5, Sacks, Hadley, Snyder. Totals 24 8-10 58.
SUTHERLIN (50) — Collin Bodine 13, Gill 12, Stinnett 8, Davis 6, Horn 5, Carr 4, Merrifield 2, Wattman. Totals 22 6-9 50.
St. Mary’s;10;16;14;18;—;58
Sutherlin;9;12;17;12;—;50
3-Point Goals — S.M. 6 (Kaeo-Wailehua 3, Forrester 1, Sternenberg 1, Foster 1), Suth. 3 (Bodine). Total Fouls — S.M. 15, Suth. 12.
