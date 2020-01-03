MERLIN — Erich Hoque and Brandon Willard both had big offensive games as the Douglas boys basketball team defeated Far West League rival South Umpqua, 68-60, on Friday in the North Valley Winter Blast.
Hoque, a senior guard, finished with a season-high 24 points — 17 coming in the second quarter — and Willard added 22 points and six assists. Elijah LaRocque chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Trojans (3-7), who led 35-18 at halftime.
Andy Schofield grabbed 10 rebounds in the win.
Sophomore Kade Johnson scored 15 points and freshman Jace Johnson had 14 for the Lancers (1-8). Zack Wilson and Ever Lamm each scored 12.
"Our first half defense was really good," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "We came out after halftime and coasted, and let up in the fourth quarter and they got hot. They got within two before we shut the door on them."
Douglas will end the tournament against Class 4A North Valley at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. S.U. meets Brookings-Harbor at 1:30 p.m.
DOUGLAS (68) — Erich Hoque 24, Willard 22, LaRocque 10, Fowler 6, Schofield 5, McManus 1, Anderson, Jones. Totals 23 12-22 68.
SOUTH UMPQUA (60) — Kade Johnson 15, J. Johnson 14, Wilson 12, Lamm 12, Jaynes 6, Gosselin 1, Frye. Totals 22 7-15 60.
Douglas;16;19;14;19;—;68
S. Umpqua;12;6;16;26;—;60
3-Point Goals — Dou. 7 (Hoque 4, LaRocque 2, Willard 1), S.U. 7 (K. Johnson 3, Wilson 2, Lamm 2). Total Fouls — Dou. 17, S.U. 18. Fouled Out — K. Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.