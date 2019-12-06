ELKTON — Will Maupin scored 24 points and Hosanna Christian of Klamath Falls rolled to a 70-44 win over Elkton on Friday in the Elkton Tip-Off Tournament at Grimsrud Gym.
Freshman Cash Boe led the Elks (0-2) with 19 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Micah Cox and freshman Alex Allen each added seven points.
Elkton will meet Triangle Lake at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
HOSANNA CHRISTIAN (70) — Will Maupin 24, Milligan 14, Sanchas 12, Bales 11, Crawford 3, Coleman 2, Throne 2, Tuttle 2, Devault, Kensler. Totals 32-73 2-13 70.
ELKTON (44) — Cash Boe 19, Cox 7, Allen 7, Clevenger 4, Peters 4, Anderson 2, Luzier 1, Martinez, Carter. Totals 15-69 12-23 44.
Hosanna;21;18;19;12;—;70
Elkton;8;15;14;7;—;44
3-Point Goals — H.C. 4 (Maupin, Crawford, Sanchas, Bales), Elk. 2 (Clevenger, Cox). Total Fouls — H.C. 20, Elk. 10. Rebounds — H.C. 36 (Milligan 10), Elk. 29 (Boe 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.