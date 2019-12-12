DRAIN — It took 17 seconds for Tristan Mask to get cooking, and for the first six minutes the kid was cooking with gasoline.
The senior guard put on a 3-point shooting exhibition in the first quarter, nailing four and assisting on a fifth, to push his Oakland squad to an early 18-4 lead. The Oakers would maintain that cushion throughout the night in a 61-42 nonleague boys basketball victory over host North Douglas Wednesday night in Drain.
Mask hit three 3s in the first 2:24 of the game, spotting the Class 2A sixth-ranked Oakers a 9-0 lead before the Warriors could get their feet under them. He finished with six triples on the night.
“I’d had kind of a rough start our first couple of games, but just relaxed before the game and found my groove,” said Mask, who finished with a game- and season-high 21 points.
“When his feet are set, I expect him to pull the trigger, and it was nice to see him get rolling tonight,” Oakers coach Jeff Clark said.
Mask had four 3s in the first six-plus minutes, then set up Baker Brooksby for another as Oakland led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Colton Brownson took over for Oakland, scoring 11 consecutive points over a four-minute span as Oakland ran its lead to 31-12.
The Warriors were far from dead, scoring eight straight points in the span of 60 seconds to pull within 31-20 a little over a minute before halftime. Austin Frieze hit a layup off an assist from Cody Black, Tanner Parks hit one of two free throws, Ray Gerrard rebounded Parks’ miss and scored, and Black bombed a 3-pointer, and all of a sudden the game was back on.
Back-to-back buckets by Corbin Picknell pushed Oakland’s advantage back to 15 points at halftime, 35-20, and North Douglas would not get within single digits the rest of the way.
“We just had too many turnovers, and Tristan went off on us and dug us a pretty big hole early,” North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. “I told the guys they couldn’t give up. There was still a lot of game to play.
“We did some good things, but we just had too many mental mistakes. If we control the ball better, we can play with them. No loss is a good loss, but you can’t hang your head or it will carry into the next one.”
The Warriors were hurt by poor free throw shooting, making 8 of 20 attempts from the stripe, but made up for that effort with an impressive open-court game, turning defensive rebounds into fast-break opportunities and some easy buckets.
“Tyler has them playing very hard and they’re buying in,” Clark said of the Warriors. “They’re a very good team that’s going to be competing in the state playoffs by the end of the year.
“I feel good about where we are as a team,” said Clark, whose Oakers improved to 3-1. “North Douglas is a good, solid team, and any time we walk away with a win against them, we know we’ve earned it.”
The Warriors were led by Parks’ 13 points, while Austin Frieze chipped in nine points and five rebounds. Jake Gerrard had a game-high 11 rebounds for the Class 1A seventh-ranked Warriors (3-1).
Brownson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots for the Oakers, and Noah Strempel had eight assists, four steals and four rebounds. Picknell chipped in eight points and Brooksby finished with seven.
The Oakers will return to their home court with a nonleague game against Glide on Friday, while North Douglas will open its annual holiday tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Lowell.
OAKLAND (61) — Tristan Mask 21, Brownson 13, Picknell 8, Brooksby 7, Chastain 5, N. Strempel 5, Cummings 2, Alcantar, Miller, Jones, Allen. Totals 21 10-14 61.
NORTH DOUGLAS (42) — Tanner Parks 13, Frieze 9, Black 6, J. Gerrard 5, R. Gerrard 4, Gant 3, Rabuck 2, Mast. Totals 16 8-20 42.
Oakland 20 15 12 14 — 61
North Douglas 6 14 8 14 — 42
3-Point Goals — Oakland 9 (Mask 6, Brooksby 1, Chastain 1, N. Strempel 1), N.D. 2 (Black, Parks).
