RIDDLE — The Riddle boys basketball team blitzed Glendale with a 29-point first quarter and went on to hand the Pirates a 58-40 loss on Tuesday night in a Skyline League game.
Drake Borschowa led the Irish (7-2), 1-0 Skyline South) with 22 points. Mario Gianotti chipped in 12 points and Colby Greer added 11. Riddle shot 54 percent from the field.
Kaleb Cline had 12 points and freshman Anthony Pezqueda scored 10 for the Pirates (4-6, 0-2).
"I was really happy with the first eight minutes," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "After that we got a little sloppy and careless, but it's nice to get a league win."
Riddle will host Camas Valley Friday and Glendale is at home against New Hope Christian.
GLENDALE (40) — Kaleb Cline 12, Pezqueda 10, Lovaglio 8, Colley 5, Jefferson 4, Ta. Ring 1, Moody. Totals 16-59 5-9 40.
RIDDLE (58) — Drake Borschowa 22, Gianotti 12, Co. Greer 11, Rhea 8, Jenks 3, Palmer 2, Moore 1, Ch. Greer, Buchanan, Myers, Wynegar, Canty, Lopez. Totals 25-46 2-13 58.
Glendale;7;6;9;18;—;40
Riddle;29;7;13;9;—;58
3-Point Goals — Gle. 3 (Pezqueda 2, Lovaglio 1), Rid. 6 (Co. Greer 3, Borschowa 2, Gianotti 1). Total Fouls — Gle. 15, Rid. 8.
