CAVE JUNCTION — Elijah Polk scored 19 points and Illinois Valley remained unbeaten in Southern Cascade League boys basketball play on Friday night with a 69-55 victory over Glide.
Bryce Bruner added 13 points for the Cougars (12-8, 9-0 SCL). I.V. led 41-26 at halftime.
Dillon Towne posted a double-double for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-6) with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Terrell Russell chipped in eight points.
"They're solid. They've got some quickness and are aggressive," Glide coach Jeff Smith said of the Cougars. "We didn't play real well."
The Wildcats will host 1A North Douglas Saturday in a nonleague contest.
GLIDE (55) — Dillon Towne 30, Russell 8, Bucich 5, DeBell 5, Alexander 3, Wilding 2, Williams 2, Karcher, Rinnert, Tischner, Mornarich, Florence. Totals 24 5-11 55.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (69) — Elijah Polk 19, Bruner 13, Herrera 11, Brummett 6, Jolley 4, Hess 16. Totals 26 12-24 69.
Glide;9;17;14;15;—;55
I. Valley;20;21;16;12;—;69
3-Point Goals — I.V. 5 (Bruner, Herrera, Polk, Hess, Brummett, Glide 2 (Alexander, Bucich). Total Fouls — I.V. 11, Glide 16. Fouled Out — Bucich.
JV Score — Illinois Valley won.
