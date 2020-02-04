CAVE JUNCTION — Illinois Valley jumped out to a 24-point lead after one quarter and never looked back, finishing with a 78-28 win over Canyonville Academy on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Starz Saavedra led four players in double figures for the Cougars (8-12, 5-4 SCL) with 12 points. John Chen scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and Leon Ku added eight points for the Pilots (2-13, 1-8).
Canyonville will host Lost River at 6 p.m. Friday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (28) — John Chen 15, Yeung 3, Cheung, Ku 8, Cha, Lee 2, Xu, Kim. Totals 11 2-6 28.
ILLINOIS VALLEY (78) — Starz Saavedra 12, Jolley 11, Kitching 4, Connell 10, Hess 9, Johnson 7, Herrera 9, Southammavong 10, Shirley 6. Totals 35 4-9 78.
Canyonville;2;8;8;10;—;28
I. Valley;26;18;22;12;—;78
3-Point Goals — C.A. 4 (Chen 3, Yeung 1), I.V. 4 (Connell 2, Johnson 1, Herrera 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 7, I.V. 7.
