RIDDLE — Justin Jenks scored a game-high 13 points and Colby Greer added 12 as the Riddle Irish turned up the heat in the second half and scored a 46-33 Skyline League boys basketball victory over visiting Elkton Friday night.
Jesse Myers chipped in 11 points and Drake Borschowa nine for the Irish, who outscored Elkton 27-14 in the second half.
Freshman Cash Boe led the Elks (4-18, 1-10 Skyline North) with 11 points while Trystn Woody added nine.
Both teams are in action Saturday, with Riddle (15-3, 8-1 South) visiting Umpqua Valley Christian and Elkton hosting New Hope Christian.
ELKTON (32) — Cash Boe 11, Woody 9, Allen 7, Clevenger 3, Peters 2, Luzier, Cox, Carter. Totals 13 4-11 32.
RIDDLE (46) — Justin Jenks 13, Co. Greer 12, Myers 11, Borschowa 9, Ch. Greer 1, Lopez, Palmer, Canty, Rhea. Totals 16 11-15 46.
Elkton;9;9;7;7;—;32
Riddle;11;8;16;11;—;46
3-Point Goals — Elk. 2 (Woody), Rid. 3 (Co. Greer 2, Jenks 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, Rid. 12.
