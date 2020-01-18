RIDDLE — Sophomore Justin Jenks had a career-high 14 points and Riddle jumped all over Central Linn in the first half, dispatching the visiting Cobras with a 63-40 nonleague basketball victory Saturday.
In all, four Irish players scored in double figures, with Drake Borschowa and Colby Greer adding 14 points each and Mario Gianotti chipping in 11.
"Today everything kind of clicked," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "I think (Justin) is starting to get into the varsity groove."
The Irish (11-3, 4-1 Skyline South) return to league play next Saturday at Glendale.
CENTRAL LINN (40) — Lane Jeppsen 14, Rowland 10, Schneiter 5. Belcastro 4, Roes 3, Huss 2, Schaffroth 2, Beach, Holbrook. Totals 16-43 5-13.
RIDDLE (63) — Drake Borschowa 14, Justin Jenks 14, Colby Greer 14, Gianotti 11, Myers 3, Moore 3, Ch. Greer 2, Canty 2, Lopez, Palmer. Totals 21-41 17-30 63.
Central Linn;2;7;12;19;—;40
Riddle;18;16;12;17;—;63
3-Point Goals — C.L. 3 (Roland 2, Roes 1), Rid. 4 (Borschowa, Gianotti, Jenks, Co. Greer). Total Fouls — C.L. 21, Rid. 17. Fouled Out — Schneiter, Jeppsen.
