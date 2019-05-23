Roseburg High School stayed local when it selected a news head boys basketball coach earlier this month.
Jordan Humphreys, a 2001 graduate of Oakland High School and former assistant coach for the Oakers, will succeed Mike Pardon, who guided the program for 18 years. Pardon is the winningest RHS boys coach with a 252-195 record over two stints.
"I'm excited," the 36-year-old Humphreys said. "I definitely have some big shoes to fill, there will be a lot to live up to. Ever since year three or four under Jeff (Clark at Oakland), I've been chomping at the bit to have a head coaching job. I wanted to make sure it would be a good fit for me and (Roseburg) is the opportunity I've been waiting for."
Humphreys was an assistant coach for 10 years at Oakland, a Class 2A school. He assisted with the boys program at Issaquah (Washington) High School last year, which is located near Seattle.
Humphreys is teaching math at Roseburg's Phoenix School this year and will join the RHS faculty in the fall.
RHS athletic director Russ Bolin said he interviewed three candidates for the position.
"We wanted to move quickly, but efficiently (in the coaching search)," Bolin said. "I felt Jordan was the best fit for our school and the program. The vision he has moving forward with the program, the energy he'll bring, is great. I'm excited he'll be on the staff and about the future of the program."
The Indians are considered in rebuilding mode after losing seven seniors off last season's team that finished 15-11 overall and lost to Tigard in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Junior Jett Black will be the lone returning starter.
"(6A) is a different step from 2A," Humphreys said. "I feel my experience at Oakland prepared me for this. I learned a lot from Jeff (Clark) and assisted at Issaquah, a school similar in size to Roseburg, and got a feel for how it works.
"My goal is to continue to grow every day. Get to know the kids better through open gyms and every time we get to work together. I have a passion for basketball as a teacher and have a passion for youth, and I'm looking forward to sharing my knowledge and passion with the community."
Humphreys is holding open gyms three days a week and Roseburg's summer league schedule begins on June 4.
"He has hit the ground running," Bolin said.
Humphreys played for Clark at Oakland and was a point guard on the 2000 state championship team.
"That's a good hire. Jordan's got all the skills to be a great head coach," said Clark, who's been the Oakland head coach for 25 years and has won three state titles. "He understands how to build a program from the ground up. He understands the energy it takes, and the frustrations you have to overcome along the way.
"That's a tough job ... it's tough for that to be his first head job, but I think he'll do a good job. He'll have to be able to see the successes, and they might not all come in wins and losses."
Humphreys said Justin O'Byrne will be the lone holdover from Pardon's staff and remain as junior varsity coach. Humphreys will add two coaches to his staff.
Humphreys and his wife, Amy, have been married over 10 years. Amy Humphreys, a Glide graduate, is a former assistant coach for the Roseburg girls basketball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.