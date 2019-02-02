ELKTON — Justin Standley hit a pair of free throws left with 0.5 seconds left, giving Camas Valley a 40-38 win over Elkton on Saturday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Standley, who finished with six points, also hit two big jump shots in the fourth quarter, according to C.V. coach Chris Sexton.
Jared Hunt led the Hornets (8-11, 4-6 South) with 18 points. Tristan Casteel scored nine.
Jaydn Woody scored 14 points and Trystn Woody had 12 for the Elks (4-16, 1-8 North). Mason Cox pulled down 12 rebounds. Jaydn Woody scored a basket with 12 seconds left to tie the contest.
"It was a good battle," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "A pretty hard-fought game. It came down to execution at the end."
Camas Valley plays at Days Creek Tuesday, while Elkton travels to Grants Pass to face New Hope Christian.
CAMAS VALLEY (40) — Jared Hunt 18, Casteel 9, Ewing 6, Ju. Standley 6, O'Connor 1, Ja. Standley, Powell. Totals 15-43 6-15 40.
ELKTON (38) — Jaydn Woody 14, T. Woody 12, Ma. Cox 9, Luzier 3, Clevenger, Mi. Cox, Peters, Moore. Totals 15-48 4-11 38.
C. Valley;12;11;5;12;—;40
Elkton;12;5;11;10;—;38
3-Point Goals — C.V. 4 (Ewing 2, Hunt 2), Elk. 4 (J. Woody 3, T. Woody 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 13, Elk. 12. Rebounds — C.V. 31 (Casteel, Ewing, Hunt 6), Elk. 33 (Ma. Cox 12).
