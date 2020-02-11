LEBANON — When Umpqua Valley Christian hosted East Linn Christian on Jan. 22, junior varsity call-up Kaiona Menguita played two minutes and was held scoreless.
Tuesday night, Menguita went nuts.
The Eagles junior scored 35 points — hitting 10 3-pointers — to lift host ELC to a 72-59 nonleague boys basketball victory.
"We had a kid in his jersey and he's just throwing up 3s, banking them in," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said.
Menguita's night overshadowed an outstanding effort from Monarchs junior Evan Buechley, who posted career highs of 17 points and five 3-pointers before fouling out.
Spencer Adams led UVC (9-14 overall) with 20 points and Devin McLaughlin added nine.
UVC, which has clinched third place in the Skyline League North Division, closes out its regular season Friday at Glendale. The Monarchs will host Camas Valley (second in the Skyline South) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Skyline League playoffs.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (59) — Spencer Adams 20, Buechley 17, McLaughlin 9, Pettibone 4, Sewall 3, Gettys 3, Bendele 2, Guastaferro 1, Butler, Luther. Totals 21 9-15 59.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (72) — Kaiona Menguita 35, Slayden 14, Weller 8, C. King 4, A. Sewell 4, Myers 3, D. King 2, Walusiak 2, Medford, G. Sewell, Nichol, Baker, Davis, Becker, Schermerhorn. Totals 26 7-13 72.
UVC;18;6;17;18;—;59
ELC;16;18;19;19;—;72
3-Point Goals — UVC 8 (Buechley 5, Adams 2, McLaughlin 1), ELC 13 (Menguita 10, A. Sewell 1, Myers 1, C. King 1). Total Fouls — UVC 16, ELC 11. Fouled Out — Buechley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.