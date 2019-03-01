Austin Madden scored a career-high 17 points in his final game for the Oakers.
No. 4 Oakland fell 55-44 to No. 9 Kennedy in the consolation bracket of the OSAA Class 2A boys basketball state tournament Friday morning to end the Oakers' season at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"It was a great successful season," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "I know they're going to dwell on these last two losses, but all of (Oakland's players) stepped into brand new roles this year and to have as much success as we had. I'm disappointed we didn't get a win (at the state tournament), but we were (Central Valley Conference) champions and that banner is going to be up in the gym forever."
Ninth-seeded Kennedy (21-8) was led by Luke Hall with 21 points. Rocco Carley added 15.
"They were really athletic and were able to have a good press because of their length," Clark said. "They put a lot of physical pressure on us and were athletically able to cover a lot of ground. We struggled to attack the press."
Carley and Madden were named Moda Health Players of the Game.
The Trojans came out strong, outscoring Oakland 16-7 in the first quarter and had a 32-21 lead at halftime.
Oakland (25-4) struggled to get the ball into the basket, making just 30.4 percent of its attempts. Kennedy shot 50 percent from the field.
"We didn't get a lot of easy buckets," Clark said.
Oakland will lose seven seniors to graduation: Ethan Roberson, Madden, Dawson Tolliver, Jacob Brooksby, Hunter Reynolds, Gavin Harbour and Kaleb Clements.
Brooksby had eight rebounds, six points and three assists for Oakland.
"This was a great group of kids," Clark said. "I'm really proud of the kids, to go through the adversity of not knowing if we'd be able to come and living with obstacles early in the week (because of snow and power outages) and be able to compete and be right there. I'm really proud of them to overcome and I think it will help prepare them for more success in life."
Kennedy will play No. 6 Santiam in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
KENNEDY (55) — Luke Hall 6-8 8-8 21, De La Rosa 2-5 0-0 5, C. Hall 2-5 1-4 6, Carley 5-9 5-11 15, Suing 0-1 0-0 0, Cantu 0-0 0-0 0, Beyer 1-3 2-2 4, Kleinschmit 0-0 0-0 0, Basargin 0-1 0-0 0, Tallon 1-2 0-0 2, Traeger 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-36 16-27 55.
OAKLAND (44) — Austin Madden 7-10 2-5 17, Strempel 0-5 6-6 6, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Brooksby 2-9 2-2 6, Brownson 3-10 0-0 6, Chastain 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 0-0 2-2 2, Mask 2-10 0-0 6, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Harbour 0-0 0-0 0, Clements 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-46 13-17 44.
Kennedy;16;16;8;15;–;55
Oakland;7;14;10;13;–;44
3-Point Goals — Ken. 3-8 (De La Rosa 1-3, C. Hall 1-2, L. Hall 1-1, Carley 0-1, Beyer 0-1), Oak. 3-19 (Madden 1-2, Mask 2-8, Strempel 0-2, Brooksby 0-4, Brownson 0-1, Reynolds 0-2). Rebounds — Ken. 30 (Carley 12), Oak. 26 (Brownson 8). Total Fouls — Ken. 22, Oak. 18. Assists — Ken. 10 (De La Rosa, Carley, Beyer 2), Oak. 8 (Brooksby 3). Turnovers — Ken. 21, Oak. 16. Steals — Ken. 7 (C. Hall, Beyer 2), Oak. 7 (Stempel, Brooksby 2).
