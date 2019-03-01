Austin Madden scored 17 points in his final game for the Oakers.
No. 4 Oakland fell 55-44 to Kennedy in the consolation bracket of the OSAA Class 2A boys basketball state championships Friday morning to end the Oakers' (20-8 overall) season at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Ninth-seeded Kennedy (25-3) was led in scoring by Luke Hall with 21 points, Rocco Carley added 15.
Carley and Madden were named Moda Health Players of the Game.
The Trojans came out strong, outscoring Oakland 16-7 in the first quarter and had a 32-21 lead at halftime.
Oakland struggled to get the ball in the basket, making just 30.4 percent of their attempts. Kennedy was 50 percent from the field.
Oakland will lose seven seniors to graduation: Ethan Roberson, Madden, Dawson Tolliver, Jacob Brooksby, Hunter Reynolds, Gavin Harbour and Kaleb Clements.
Brooksby had eight rebounds, six points and three assists for Oakland.
Kennedy will play the winner of the other consolation contest, Lost River vs. Santiam, in the 4th/6th place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
KENNEDY (55) — Luke Hall 6-8 8-8 21, De La Rosa 2-5 0-0 5, C. Hall 2-5 1-4 6, Carley 5-9 5-11 15, Suing 0-1 0-0 0, Cantu 0-0 0-0 0, Beyer 1-3 2-2 4, Kleinschmit 0-0 0-0 0, Basargin 0-1 0-0 0, Tallon 1-2 0-0 2, Traeger 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-36 16-27 55.
OAKLAND (44) — Austin Madden 7-10 2-5 17, Strempel 0-5 6-6 6, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Brooksby 2-9 2-2 6, Brownson 3-10 0-0 6, Chastain 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Cummings 0-0 2-2 2, Mask 2-10 0-0 6, Reynolds 0-2 0-0 0, Harbour 0-0 0-0 0, Clements 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-46 13-17 44.
Kennedy;16;16;8;15;–;55
Oakland;7;14;10;13;–;44
3-Point Goals — Ken. 3-8 (De La Rosa 1-3, C. Hall 1-2, L. Hall 1-1, Carley 0-1, Beyer 0-1), Oak. 3-19 (Madden 1-2, Mask 2-8, Strempel 0-2, Brooksby 0-4, Brownson 0-1, Reynolds 0-2). Rebounds — Ken. 30 (Carley 12), Oak. 26 (Brownson 8). Total Fouls — Ken. 22, Oak. 18. Assists — Ken. 10 (De La Rosa 2, Carley 2, Beyer 2), Oak. 8 (Brooksby 3). Turnovers — Ken. 21, Oak. 16. Steals — Ken. 7 (C. Hall 2, Beyer 2), Oak. 7 (Stempel 2, Brooksby 2).
