DRAIN — The Coquille Red Devils were way too much for the North Douglas Warriors on Tuesday night.
Jeremy Kistner scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half as Coquille posted a 72-41 win in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Ean Smith added 15 points for the Red Devils (19-2, 7-1 Sunset Conference), who are No. 5 in the OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll.
Jake Gerrard hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points for the Warriors (14-7, 9-1 Skyline North), 16 coming in the first half. Freshman Ray Gerrard had six points.
"They're very good. They hit five threes in the first quarter and finished eight of 13 (from beyond the arc)," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. "We knew their big guy (Kistner) was a stud, we couldn't stop him."
North Douglas resumes Skyline play Saturday at home against Glendale.
COQUILLE (72) — Jeremy Kistner 27, Smith 15, McKinley 13, Haagen 11, Temps 4, Gardner 2, Spurling, Hall. Totals 29 6-9 72.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Jake Gerrard 24, R. Gerrard 6, Parks 5, Mast 4, Frieze 2, Raebuck, Black, Anderson, Duncan, Gant, Olds. Totals 16 4-9 41.
Coquille;23;12;23;14;—;72
N. Douglas;9;15;12;3;—;41
3-Point Goals — Coq. 8 (Haagen 3, McKinley 3, Kistner 1, Smith 1), N.D. 5 (Gerrard). Total Fouls — Coq. 11, N.D. 11.
