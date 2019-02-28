Oakland's rally in the fourth quarter fell short as Knappa hung on for a 53-50 win in a quarterfinal game of the OSAA Class 2A boys basketball tournament on Thursday afternoon at Pendleton High School.
Timber Engblom had 29 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the fifth-seeded Loggers (21-8), who advanced to a semifinal contest against No. 1 Columbia Christian (27-2) at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Engblom scored 17 points in the second half.
The No. 4 Oakers (25-3) face No. 9 Kennedy (20-8) at 9 a.m. Friday in an elimination game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"We didn't play our best game today," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said. "We played hard, but didn't do a good job with the little things. We struggled at the free-throw line and they really hurt us on the boards, got a lot of second and third opportunities."
Colton Brownson led Oakland with 12 points, six rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists. Noah Strempel contributed eight points, six rebounds and five assists. Austin Madden and Triston Mask each chipped in eight points.
Jacob Brooksby had six points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Knappa held a 34-12 edge in points in the paint. The Loggers scored 16 points off 19 Oakland turnovers.
The Oakers hit nine 3-pointers, but only shot 38 percent (18-for-48) from the field and 33 percent (5-for-15) from the foul line for the game.
"I feel like we could've won if we made a couple more plays," Clark said. "We kept battling and had a chance at the end."
A layup by Engblom gave the Loggers a 51-42 lead with 1:45 left in the contest. Oakland got 3-pointers from Hunter Reynolds and Strempel to make it a one-possession game with 1:07 remaining.
Kanai Philip converted one of two free throws for Knappa to make it 52-48 with 1:00 to go, but Brownson scored a layup to cut the deficit to two with 47 seconds left.
Engblom made one of two foul shots to put the Loggers up three with :24 left. The Oakers had a chance to tie, but Mask's 3-point attempt was off the mark with :09 remaining.
KNAPPA (53) — Timber Engblom 13-23 3-5 29, Talako 3-9 3-4 9, T. Vanderburg 2-5 0-0 4, Westerholm 1-1 0-0 3, Philip 1-2 1-6 3, Hoover 1-5 0-0 3, Ramvick 1-6 0-0 2, Wallace 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 7-15 53.
OAKLAND (50) — Colton Brownson 4-11 2-5 12, Madden 4-7 0-0 8, Mask 3-8 0-0 8, Strempel 3-11 0-0 8, Reynolds 2-3 0-4 6, Brooksby 1-5 3-6 6, Cummings 1-3 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 5-15 50.
Knappa;18;10;17;8;—;53
Oakland;11;17;8;14;—;50
3-Point Goals — Knappa 2-11 (Hoover 1-3, Westerholm 1-1, T. Vanderburg 0-1, Ramvick 0-1, Wallace 0-2, Takalo 0-1, Engblom 0-2), Oak. 9-23 (Mask 2-4, Brownson 2-6, Reynolds 2-2, Strempel 2-8, Brooksby 1-3). Total Fouls — Knappa 15, Oak. 15. Rebounds — Knappa 36 (Ramvick 8), Oak. 34 (Brooksby 8). Assists — Knappa 8 (Philip 3), Oak. 14 (Strempel 5). Turnovers — Knappa 16, Oak. 19.
