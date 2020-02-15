CANYONVILLE — Jalen Lampman scored 22 points and Lakeview defeated Canyonville Academy 57-30 on Saturday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
John Chen led the Pilots (3-17, 2-2 SCL) with 12 points, five coming at the charity stripe. Eric May chipped in eight points.
Canyonville will host Milo Adventist at 6 p.m. Monday.
LAKEVIEW (57) — Jalen Lampman 22, Steward, Arcularius 6, Orozco 2, Graham 8, Hussey 13, Gustaveson 2, Philibert 4. Totals 23 6-13 57.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (30) — John Chen 12, Yeung, May 8, Ku 6, Cha, Lee 4, Kim, Xu. Totals 11 5-6 30.
Lakeview;11;7;16;23;—;57
Canyonville;7;10;6;7;—;30
3-Point Goals — Lake. 5 (Lampman 3, Hussey 2), C.A. 3 (Ku 2, Chen 1). Total Fouls — Lake. 11, C.A. 10. Fouled Out — Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.