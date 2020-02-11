GLIDE — Lakeview outscored Glide 16-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a pivotal 64-52 Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
The loss drops Glide (10-13, 7-5 SCL) into a third-place tie with Illinois Valley with two games remaining. Should the Wildcats end up tied with the Cougars, Glide would hold a head-to-head edge in the tiebreaker for the league playoffs, having beaten IV twice.
Senior guard Terrell Russell had a season-high 20 points for the Wildcats and Ethan Wilding added 17.
"It was close, but in the fourth quarter they did all the little things, won all the 50-50 balls," Glide coach Jeff Smith said. "This was obviously a game we needed. It would have been nice to pull this one out."
Glide will host Canyonville Academy in SCL play Wednesday. The Wildcats close out the regular season Saturday at Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter.
LAKEVIEW (64) — Jalen Lampman 24, Hussey 10, Steward 8, Graham 8, Gustaveson 7, Arcularius 3, Orozco 2, Philibert 2. Totals 22 14-20 64.
GLIDE (52) — Terrell Russell 20, Wilding 17, Alexander 6, Bucich 4, Rinnert 3, Tischner 2, Mornarich, T. Pope. Totals 19 8-13 52.
Lakeview;17;19;12;16;—;64
Glide;15;15;14;8;—;52
3-Point Goals — Lake. 6 (Lampman 2, Hussey 2, Gustaveson 1, Arcularius 1), Gli. 6 (Russell 4, Alexander 1, Rinnert 1). Total Fouls — Lake. 14, Gli. 18. Fouled Out — Bucich.
JV Score — Glide def. Lakeview.
