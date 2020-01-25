LAKEVIEW — Jalen Lampman scored 31 points and Lakeview handed Canyonville Academy a 90-38 loss on Saturday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Wyatt Gustaveson added 21 points for the Honkers (5-9, 2-2 SCL).
John Chen led the Pilots (1-10, 0-5) with 20 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Eric May and Leon Ku each chipped in five points.
Canyonville will travel to Bonanza Tuesday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (38) — John Chen 20, May 5, Ku 5, Cha 2, Lee 2, Cheung, Yeung 4. Totals 15 4-7 38.
LAKEVIEW (90) — Jalen Lampman 31, Arcularius 9, Markus 2, Graham 10, Stratton 9, Gustaveson 21, Philibert 8. Totals 40 5-10 90.
Canyonville;12;12;9;6;—;38
Lakeview;17;30;28;15;—;90
3-Point Goals — C.A. 4 (Chen 3, Ku 1), Lake. 5 (Lampman 3, Stratton 1, Philibert 1). Total Fouls — C.A. 9, Lake. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.