MCMINNVILLE — Clutch baskets by juniors Matt Parker and Zach Martin in the final minute of regulation saved a road win for the Roseburg High boys basketball team Friday night.
The Indians let multiple leads escape their grasp against the Grizzlies, but hit the shots they needed in the final 35 seconds to earn a 61-60 victory and secure their first back-to-back wins of the season.
Trailing 60-57, Roseburg (3-9) used sharp passing around the McMinnville (1-8) zone defense to get an open look in the corner for Parker. The junior hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night to tie the game 60-60 with 33.1 seconds remaining.
While the shot was going up, McMinnville’s Matthew Washburn was called for a foul while trying to box out Martin. Roseburg’s leading scorer went to the free throw line and drained the first attempt to put the Tribe ahead for good.
“I was just hoping I was going to make them, if I’m perfectly honest,” Martin said. “I practice free throws every day. I know I missed a few, but it was enough to get by for the win.”
The Grizzlies still had plenty of time to get a shot off for the win. Out of a timeout, McMinnville got an open drive on the baseline, but Terrin Seibel lost a handle on the ball and the ensuing fight for possession ran out the remaining time on the clock.
Roseburg built a 10-point lead in the second period, only to see it vanish. McMinnville tied the game 32-32 going into the lockerroom, but Martin said his team didn’t panic.
“We were just missing some shots, so we just kept doing what we do. Getting shots up,” Martin said. “We didn’t really change much (in the second half), we just kind of played a little better defense.”
Martin led the way for Roseburg with 17 points. He was 8 of 11 from the free throw line. Parker added 15 points, all on 3-point shots.
Seibel scored a game-high 19 points for McMinnville, which lost its fifth straight game.
Roseburg has a nonconference home game against Newberg on Friday for its final tune-up before beginning Southwest Conference play on Jan. 17.
ROSEBURG (61) — Zach Martin 17, M. Parker 15, Olson 8, J. Parker 8, Six 6, Kaul 4, Pinard 3, Fay. 21 10-15 61.
MCMINNVILLE (60) — Terrin Seibel 19, Boumann 15, Bomberger 9, Washburn 5, Mason 5, Donahoo 4, Egli 3, Montiel, Dauterman. 23 5-11 60.
Roseburg;16;16;14;15;—;61
McMinnville;10;22;17;11;—;60
3-Point Goals — Rose. 9 (M. Parker 5, Olson 2, Martin 1, J. Parker 1), McMinn. 9 (Seibel 5, Bomberger 3, Egli 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 14, McMinn. 13.
JV Score: Roseburg 63, McMinnville 44.
