REDMOND — Point guard Josh Bieber scored a game-high 30 points — including shooting 18-for-20 from the foul line — to lead the host Central Christian Lions to a come-from-behind 63-50 victory over Umpqua Valley Christian Wednesday night.
The Monarchs outscored the hosts 18-10 in the second quarter to take a 33-31 halftime lead, and began to extend that lead in the third quarter before a rash of fouls provided a lift to the Lions.
"We really couldn't put much pressure on their ballhandler," Monarchs coach Brian Ferguson said. "We were pushing the tempo and had them in a spot to wear them down, but then it started to feel like we were playing in a glass house for a bit. Any pressure turned into a foul. It got to a point we couldn't breathe on their point guard."
UVC was whistled for 18 infractions, most of those coming in the second half, while Central Christian had just seven fouls. The Lions were into the double-bonus free throw situation less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, guaranteeing two shots per foul.
The Monarchs hurt themselves with some first-game jitters as well, which led to 17 turnovers.
"We just had some passes that were just a little wide of guys, and when we were pushing the tempo we had some really good looks at the basket," Ferguson said. "We were close to making a ton of plays.
Every UVC player who saw the court scored at least two points, with Spencer Adams scoring a team-high 11. Tyler Miller added nine points, and Devin McLaughlin added six points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Jace Mills chipped in another 20 points for Central Christian, which played just six players.
The Monarchs are at home against North Clackamas Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (50) — Spencer Adams 11, Miller 9, McLaughlin 6, Sewell 5, Pettibone 5, Bendele 4, Buechley 3, Butler 3, Guastaferro 2, Gettys 2. Totals 19 5-9 50.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (63) — Josh Bieber 30, Mills 20, Johnson 10, Rose 3, Kuhn, MacAfee. Totals 21 19-25 63.
UVC;15;18;10;7;—;50
C. Christian;21;10;15;17;—;63
3-Point Goals — UVC 7 (McLaughlin 2, Miller 1, Sewell 1, Buechley 1, Adams 1, Butler 1), C.C. 2 (Johnson). Total Fouls — UVC 18, C.C. 7.
