MERRILL — Aiden McAuliffe scored 16 points and Lost River won every quarter en route to a 63-25 victory over Canyonville Academy on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
James Lyman added 12 points for the Raiders (9-4, 3-0 SCL), who are in first place in the league standings.
John Chen scored 17 points for the Pilots (1-8, 0-3), including two 3-pointers.
Canyonville will host Glide at 6 p.m. Friday.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (25) — John Chen 17, May 2, Ku 1, Cha, Lee 5, Cheung, Yeung. Totals 10 3-8 25.
LOST RIVER (63) — Aiden McAuliffe 16, Ramos 5, Lyman 12, Moore 4, Pena 7, Nicolet 8, Dalton 6, Hartman 5. Totals 27 5-5 63.
Canyonville;9;7;5;4;—;25
Lost River;16;17;14;16;—;63
3-Point Goals — C.A. 2 (Chen), L.R. 4 (Ramos, McAuliffe, Pena, Hartman). Total Fouls — C.A. 5, L.R. 8.
