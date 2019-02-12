GLIDE — Jose Murillo scored a basket at the buzzer as Lost River edged Glide, 47-45, on Monday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
The Wildcats dropped to 11-11 overall and 4-7 in league. Dillon Towne scored 15 points and Terrell Russell added 10 for Glide on senior night.
