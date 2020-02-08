CANYONVILLE — Nicolas Junior Pena led four players in double figures with 14 points and Lost River cruised to an 82-32 win over Canyonville Academy on Friday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
The Raiders remained unbeaten in SCL play. John Chen scored 19 points and Jason Lee added eight for the Pilots.
LOST RIVER (82) — Nicolas Junior Pena 14, Ramos 7, Lyman, Perez 4, Moore 12, McAuliffe 13, Nicolet 12, Dalton 8, Hartman 4, Murillo 8. Totals 36 4-10 82.
CANYONVILLE ACADEMY (32) — John Chen 19, Yeung 2, Cheung, May 2, Ku 1, Cha, Lee 8, Kim, Xu. Totals 12 6-10 32.
Lost River;14;22;27;19;—;82
Canyonville;8;12;2;10;—;32
3-Point Goals — L.R. 6 (Moore 2, Pena 2, Dalton 2), C.A. 2 (Chen). Total Fouls — L.R. 12, C.A. 9. Fouled Out — Ku.
