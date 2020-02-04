GLENDALE — Sophomore David Lovaglio scored 20 points and made four steals and Glendale rolled to a 65-33 win over Milo Adventist on Monday night in a nonleague boys basketball game at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.
Kaleb Cline added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (10-9, 3-5 Skyline South), who led 23-8 at halftime. Freshman Anthony Pezqueda chipped in 10 points and six assists.
Almas Smith had 12 points for the Mustangs (1-5) of Days Creek, who play an independent schedule.
Glendale returns to Skyline play Friday, visiting Days Creek.
MILO ADVENTIST (33) — Almas Smith 12, Teshome 8, Velasco 8, Voroniuk 3, Olana 2, Benitez, Wilder, Hernandez, Alder, Gomez, Alvarez, Jeli, Carrero. Totals 12 8-17 33.
GLENDALE (65) — David Lovaglio 20, Cline 15, Pezqueda 10, Smith 8, Ta. Ringer 7, Lee 5, Moody, Jellum, O'Dell, Ty. Ring, Jefferson. Totals 28 7-15 65.
Milo;2;6;11;14;—;33
Glendale;11;12;19;23;—;65
3-Point Goals — Milo 1 (Smith), Gle. 2 (Lovaglio, Lee). Total Fouls — Milo 12, Gle. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.