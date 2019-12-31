LOWELL — The Yoncalla Eagles dropped a 70-60 decision to the Lowell Red Devils on Monday in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Elijah Allen led Yoncalla (6-5) with 19 points. Jordan Aguilar had 15 points, Bryan Allen scored 11 with three 3-pointers and Trace Graham added nine points. The Eagles shot 51 percent from the field, but only 38 percent from the free-throw line.
Carter Wendt scored 26 points for Lowell (4-5).
Yoncalla begins Skyline League play Friday at Glendale.
