ELKTON — Aspyn Luzier scored 19 points in Elkton's 39-26 Skyline League win over Camas Valley in Saturday's girls basketball game.
Luzier had three 3-point field goals for Elkton (12-8, 7-2 North). Alexis Halstead scored eight points for Elkton.
The Elks were 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, compared to Camas Valley's 2 of 7.
Camas Valley (10-10, 6-4 South) was led by Joy DeRoss with nine points.
Camas Valley will play at Days Creek on Tuesday. Elkton will play at New Hope Christian Tuesday.
CAMAS VALLEY (26) — Joy DeRoss 9, Casteel 7, Vradenburg 5, Wolfe 4, Hibdon 1, Talley, Krissie, Holmgren, Payne, Pool. Totals 11 2-7 26.
ELKTON (39) — Aspyn Luzier 19, Halstead 8, Olson 6, Carnes 5, Byle 1, McCall, Humphries. Totals 13 10-11 39.
C. Valley;7;2;12;5;—;26
Elkton;8;12;8;11;—;39
3-Point Goal — C.V. 1 (Vradenburg), Elk. 3 (Luzier). Total Fouls — C.V. 14, Elk. 10.
