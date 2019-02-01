DAYS CREEK — Junior guard Cade Martin scored a career-high 21 points — all on 3-point baskets — and Days Creek posted a 67-43 win over Yoncalla on Friday night in a Skyline League North boys basketball game.
Blake Ellis had 19 of 21 points in the second half for the Wolves (14-5, 8-1 North), who stayed a half-game behind Umpqua Valley Christian in the league standings.
Martin broke the school single-game record for most 3-pointers in a game. Blake Ellis hits five 3-pointers and made four steals. The Wolves finished with a season-high 13 treys.
Elijah Allen scored 15 points and Brian Allen added 10 for the Eagles (8-14, 3-8).
"They came out in a triangle-and-two (defense) against Blake (Ellis) and Caleb (Kruzic). That left Cade open and he took some nice shots," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "Their defense gave us some problems, but we got untracked in the second half."
Coach Ellis also singled out Martin's defense.
Days Creek travels to Pacific Saturday, while Yoncalla hosts Glendale.
YONCALLA (43) — Elijah Allen 15, B. Allen 10, Marquez 2, J. Aquilar 2, Tibbatts 3, Eichman 7, McMullen 4, D. Aguilar, Clemens, Davis. Totals 16 5-10 43.
DAYS CREEK (67) — Cade Martin 21, Blake Ellis 21, Kruzic 6, DeGroot 5, N. Berlingeri 4, L. Berlingeri 4, Whetzel 4, Muir 2, Knutzen. Totals 24 6-9 67.
Yoncalla;7;9;17;10;—;67
D. Creek;9;15;23;20;—;43
3-Point Goals — Yon. 6 (E. Allen 3, B. Allen 2, Tibbatts 1), D.C. 13 (Martin 7, Ellis 5, Kruzic 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 14, D.C. 13.
JV Score — Days Creek won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.