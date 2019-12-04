Opening night couldn't have gone much better for the Roseburg High School boys basketball team.
The Indians displayed the hustle and aggressive play they'll need to compensate for their lack of height against Eagle Point on Wednesday, whipping the Eagles 84-59 in a nonconference game at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Zach Martin scored a career-high 30 points — 15 coming in the third quarter — for Roseburg, which has no seniors on its roster.
"I would say we came out and played as good as we could for the first game with guys who didn't have any varsity experience," said Jordan Humphreys, winning his debut as Roseburg's head coach. "We came out and played like we've been practicing. A little slow to start, but once we got our feet under us we started playing like we're capable of."
The Indians trailed 7-2 early in the first quarter, but scored 14 unanswered points and never looked back against the 5A Eagles, who started 6-foot-5 and 6-4 seniors on their front line.
Roseburg increased its lead to 37-24 by halftime, then outscored Eagle Point by 14 in the third quarter to close the coffin. The Indians led by as many as 27.
The Eagles had no answer for Martin, a 6-3 junior who dominated inside the paint. Junior Attreyu Pinard finished with 15 points and sophomore Danil Olson came off the bench to contribute 12 points in the victory.
"It's an amazing win, I'm so excited," Martin said. "Just coming out the way we did is phenomenal, and it sets the program up for a good foundation. The people who swung (between varsity and JV) last year did a good job stepping up and doing what they needed to do.
"The most pleasing thing was us not being gassed the whole game. The coaches kept us very well conditioned. You could see they (the Eagles) were cramping up and we were still pushing as hard as we can."
"I was very excited by our performance. I was happy because we were running the court like we should," Pinard said. "We definitely had expectations to bring high intensity and this game showed what we can do. We had nerves, first game jitters, but by the end of the first quarter we settled down and started playing our game."
Martin got the Tribe going offensively in the first quarter with eight points. He nailed a 12-foot jump shot, made two free throws and scored twice inside.
"I didn't know I had 30. I've never had a 30-point game," Martin said. "(I attribute it to) hard work in the offseason. People pushing me as hard as I can and being able to show it on the court."
Humphreys said, "Zach's put a lot of time in the gym. He did a great job of working on post moves we've been working on and attacked the basket."
Roseburg's trapping defense, with the 6-3 Pinard at the top, bothered Eagle Point and led to transition opportunities.
"We're working hard at practice and doing a lot of conditioning," Pinard said. "We've got to stay loud and push the intensity on defense, and it will pay off at the end."
"We like to trap high, so we can force as many turnovers as we can," Martin added. "It gets them gassed at the beginning ... they make mistakes and we can capitalize on them and get some easy buckets. We don't have a whole lot of height, so we're going to rely on our speed and quickness."
Humphreys liked the energy he saw from his club at the defensive end.
"We played hard the whole game," Humphreys said. "It didn't matter what the score was. We played hard and were ready to make the next play all the time. We created some unforced turnovers and increased the tempo of the game which we want to do a lot of.
"We feel like we can get out and run and beat the bigs up and down the floor."
The Tribe converted four 3-point field goals, three coming from junior guard Matt Parker.
Logan Esquibel led the Eagles with 19 points. Matthew Shaffer hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
Roseburg will be on the road this weekend for a pair of nonconference games. The Indians meet Century of Hillsboro Friday night, then face Aloha Saturday afternoon.
EAGLE POINT (59) — Logan Esquibel 19, Valdovinos, Smith, McHugh 9, Neyt 5, Shaffer 14, Stanton, Gelbrich 7, Jacoby 2, Uribe 3. Totals 21 10-15 59.
ROSEBURG (84) — Zach Martin 30, Pinard 15, Johnson, J. Parker 6, Six 6, Kaul 2, Fay, Klopfenstein 4, Olson 12, M. Parker 9, Krall. Totals 35 10-16 84.
Eagle Point;9;15;13;22;—;59
Roseburg;16;21;27;20;—;84
3-Point Goals — E.P. 7 (Shaffer 4, McHugh 1, Neyt 1, Gelbrich 1), Rose. 4 (M. Parker 3, Martin 1). Total Fouls — E.P. 16, Rose. 18.
JV Score — Roseburg 55, Eagle Point 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.