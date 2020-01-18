DRAIN — Freshman Keagan Mast scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the third quarter, sparking a 19-4 North Douglas run over that eight-minute span to lift the Warriors to a 53-40 home Skyline League North boys basketball win over visiting Elkton Saturday night.
Tanner Parks and Cade Olds each added nine points for the Warriors (10-6, 5-1 Skyline), while Jake Gerrard had eight points and eight rebounds, and Tanner Black eight points with seven boards.
Elkton (2-13, 0-5) was led by freshman Cash Boe's 16 points and also got 11 from Trystn Woody.
The Elks will host the Cascade Christian junior varsity in a nonleague game Monday, while North Douglas travels to Umpqua Valley Christian in Skyline League North play Friday.
ELKTON (40) — Cash Boe 16, Woody 11, Cox 7, Peters 2, Allen 2, Clevenger 2, Anderson, Luzier. Totals 15 5-12 40.
NORTH DOUGLAS (53) — Keagan Mast 15, Parks 9, Olds 9, J. Gerrard 8, Black 8, Rabuck 2, Gant 2, Duncan. Totals 25 0-0 53.
Elkton;8;10;4;18;—;40
N. Douglas;15;5;19;14;—;53
3-Point Goals — Elk. 5 (Woody 3, Cox 1, Boe 1), ND (Olds, Mast, Parks). Total Fouls — Elk. 3, N.D. 15.
