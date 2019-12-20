LOWELL — Keagan Mast had a game-high 14 points — including a trio of 3-pointers — and North Douglas raced to a quick 20-point lead en route to a 64-36 nonleague whipping of host Lowell Friday night.
Tanner Parks had nine of his 11 points in the first quarter for the Warriors, who led 25-5 after the first eight minutes. Jake Gerrard added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Ray Gerrard had nine points and 10 rebounds.
North Douglas (5-2) visits Crosshill Christian, ranked No. 4 in this week's OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches poll, Saturday in Turner.
NORTH DOUGLAS (64) — Keagan Mast 14, Parks 11, J. Gerrard 8, Gant 8, R. Gerrard 9, Anderson 6, Frieze 4, Black 3, Rabuck 1, Olds, Duncan. Totals 23 13-21 64.
LOWELL (36) — AJ Deavereaux 8, Sotomayor 6, Fasbender 6, Stratis 4, Wendt 4, Williams 3, Martini 3, Chapman 2, Bardis, Neet, Smith. Totals 13 6-8 36.
North Douglas;25;14;14;11;—;64
Lowell;5;7;14;10;—;36
3-Point Goals — N.D. 5 (Mast 3, Anderson 1, Black 1), Lowell 4 (Deavereaux 2, Williamson, Martini). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Lowell na.
JV Score — North Douglas 41, Lowell 14 (two quarters).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.