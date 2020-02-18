Roseburg junior Matt Parker scored a career-high 28 points and made eight 3-pointers to help will the Indians back from multiple double-digit deficits, but it wasn’t enough as South Eugene pulled away late for a 58-49 victory in a Southwest Conference contest at Robertson Memorial Gym Tuesday night.
“I’ve been telling him to do it all season,” said Jacob Parker, Matt’s twin brother. “I’ve known he could do that since he started playing.”
Matt Parker hit four shots from long-range in each half and was a big part of two runs that rallied Roseburg back from a 10-point deficit in the second quarter and a 13-point deficit in the third.
“Me and Jake (Parker) just stayed after school and got shots up and got shots up right before the game as well," Matt Parker replied, when asked what led to his scoring outburst. "We did some drills the day before (the game) and that helped me get my shot right."
South Eugene (18-4, 7-0 SWC) pulled ahead 27-17 with 4:47 remaining in the second period and Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys used a timeout to refocus his team.
The fiery timeout pep talk must have hit a nerve, because the Indians went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to get within 27-26 on a Zack Martin corner 3-pointer.
“They’ve proven they’re going to fight with the best of them and they know they’re capable of playing with them,” said Humphreys, who admitted he was curious to see how the Roseburg players would bounce-back after an 18-point loss to Sheldon last Friday.
South Eugene stretched the lead to three points at halftime and started the third quarter on a 14-4 run to lead 46-33 midway through the period.
But once again, Roseburg (3-17, 0-7) didn’t fold. The Tribe fought back to within seven going to the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 51-49 with 3:29 left to play.
“We were feeling good. We thought we were going to pull it out,” Matt Parker said.
The expectations didn’t meet reality as the Indians went cold from the floor and were shut out the rest of the way.
“We haven’t really been in that situation much, maybe once this year,” Humphreys said. “We obviously didn’t execute amazingly, but getting our guys in that spot where they get to at least experience it and learn from it and get that situation is valuable information for them.”
The senior-laden and experienced South Eugene team was led by Trey Nelson with 13 points off the bench. Sam Harris and Aidan Clark each chipped in 12. Senior Josh Paul, the second-leading scorer in the SWC, was held to just five points.
With the win, South Eugene clinched one of three automatic berths in the Class 6A state playoffs.
Matt Parker said Roseburg is still determined to get a win in conference play with three games left to go. Humphreys said that Matt’s work to improve his game is something that will hopefully help motivate the team down the stretch.
“He’s been focused all year and been putting time in,” Humphreys said. “He’s definitely one of the ones that’s been keeping his nose to the grindstone and putting in time every day. So, definitely impressed and proud of the work that he’s done and hopefully he can bring everyone along with him.”
Roseburg will travel to Medford on Friday to face the South Medford Panthers. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:45 p.m.
SOUTH EUGENE (58) — Trey Nelson 13, Harris 12, Clark 12, Bryant 11, Paul 5, Boettcher 3, Edwards 2, Wright. Totals 23 9-16 58.
ROSEBURG (49) — Matt Parker 28, J. Parker 7, Pinard 6, Martin 6, Kaul 1, Olson 1, Johnson, Six. Totals 17 4-10 49.
S. Eugene;20;12;16;10;—;58
Roseburg;15;14;12;8;—;49
3-Point Goals — S.E. 3 (Harris 2, Bryant 1), Rose. 11 (M. Parker 8, Martin 2, J. Parker 1). Total Fouls — S.E. 14, Rose. 17.
JV Score — Roseburg 56, South Eugene 38.
