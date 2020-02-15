MYRTLE POINT — Senior post Dallas McGill scored 20 points and Reedsport evened its Sunset Conference record with a 75-66 boys basketball win over Myrtle Point on Friday.
Javier Analco had 19 points and Jamison Conger added 17 for the Brave (15-8, 6-6 Sunset), which finished fourth in the conference standings.
Reedsport will host Butte Falls Monday in a nonleague contest.
