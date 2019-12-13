DRAIN — Dallas McGill just missed a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds, leading Reedsport to a 57-33 victory over Elkton on Friday in the North Douglas Winter Invitational.
Javier Analco added 11 points for the Brave (5-1), who led 28-17 at halftime.
Freshman Cash Boe had a double-double for the Elks (1-4), getting 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jayce Clevenger contributed nine points.
"We played well in the second and third quarters," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "The kids are learning what it means to play hard at this level."
Elkton will play Lowell at 2:30 p.m. and Reedsport takes on North Douglas at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
REEDSPORT (57) — Dallas McGill 25, Analco 11, Thornton 9, Conger 8, Chaney 2, Logo 2, Saxon, Carson. Totals 25-55 3-7 57.
ELKTON (33) — Cash Boe 16, Clevenger 9, Peters 5, Allen 3, Anderson, Cox, Luzier. Totals 13-52 4-10 33.
Reedsport;16;12;15;14;—;57
Elkton;4;13;10;6;—;33
3-Point Goals — Reed. 4 (Conger 2, Thornton 1, McGill 1), Elk. 3 (Clevenger, Peters, Boe). Total Fouls — Reed. 13, Elk. 7. Rebounds — Reed. 27 (McGill 9), Elk. 25 (Boe 10).
