Mike Pardon’s second stint as Roseburg High School’s head boys basketball coach is over.
The 53-year-old, who guided the program the past five seasons and 18 years in all, has resigned.
Pardon, a 1984 graduate of RHS, is the Indians’ winningest boys basketball coach with a record of 252-195. He led Roseburg to four conference titles during his reign, including state tournament appearances in 1995 and 2001.
“It’s never one thing, usually a culmination of things,” Pardon said of his decision to step down. “I was going to take it one year at a time (when he returned in 2014 as head coach). I felt kind of exhausted at the end of this year ... I was waiting for a kick back, a bounce back, but I just didn’t have it.
“The kids are fantastic. That’s the hardest part anytime you leave, you have a great relationship with your kids. It’s never easy to say goodbye.”
Pardon was an assistant under Bill Walker for three years at RHS before taking over the head job in 1993. He coached through the 2005-06 season, then stepped down. Pardon was succeeded by Craig Stinnett, but returned as head coach after Stinnett resigned following the 2013-14 season.
“It’s a huge loss for us — not just for the basketball program, but the entire athletic program,” RHS athletic director Russ Bolin said. “Mike has been a stabilizing force. He’s not only a fantastic coach, but a better man. He cared deeply about every one of his players.
“He was born to be a basketball coach. He was so well-respected around the state. He always did it the right way, and I always appreciated that about Mike.”
Pardon’s 2018-19 Roseburg team — which lost two starters in Jonathan Stone and Storm Scott — went 5-5 in Southwest Conference play for a fourth-place finish and finished 15-11 overall, falling 72-58 to Tigard in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Tigard advanced to the state tournament.
“I’m most proud of last season,” Pardon said. “I’m really proud all three of our programs (varsity, junior varsity and freshman) had winning records and that’s the first time that’s happened in five years. It was a great achievement. The coaches and the kids worked really hard.”
Pardon was honored to be selected by his SWC cohorts as coach of the year.
“I always think those awards go to the coaching staff and kids, but it’s neat to have your colleagues you go to battle with say nice things about you,” he said. “I was kind of surprised by it, but it’s a great thing to have happen. I really enjoyed those guys (Jim Early, Justin O’Byrne and Brian Cuilty) on our staff. They made me better, challenged me and I appreciated their efforts as well.”
Pardon coached many fine players at Roseburg. Among them were Jared Gallop, Matt Brown, Joe Newton, Eric Thompson and Collin Warmouth.
Warmouth had a sensational senior season this past winter, getting selected the SWC player of the year and broke Pardon’s single game scoring record of 42 points with a 43-point performance against Tigard. Warmouth is RHS’s all-time leading scorer with 1,599 points.
Pardon, who played for the Indians from 1982-84, ranks fourth on the career scoring list with 1,100 points.
Pardon, a teacher at RHS for 29 years, will continue with U.S. history. He’s also been a driver’s education instructor for 20 years.
“It’s been fun to teach kids, teach a game you really love,” Pardon said. “I feel fortunate I’ve been able to coach a long time at a school that’s given me so much. I’m blessed. I can still remember being 10 years old and sweeping the floors (at Robertson Memorial Gym).”
Bolin said the search for a new basketball coach will begin immediately.
