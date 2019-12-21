EUGENE — The Roseburg High School boys basketball team struggled through another slow start on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians fell behind by 13 after one quarter against Roosevelt, but stayed in contention. When it was over, Roseburg dropped a 72-60 decision to the Roughriders in the Emerald Shootout at South Eugene High School.
Senior guard Jayoni Moore scored 26 points for Roosevelt (3-5), including eight 3-point field goals. The Roughriders led 41-25 at halftime.
"We were down 14-2 early and had to battle back all game," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "(Moore) had four 3s in the first quarter and we did a poor job of finding him in transition. We still battled back and made it a game, but every time we'd go on a small run they were able to counter."
Malik Kelley scored 11 points and Donatello Tupper added 10 for the Roughriders, who finished with 11 treys in the contest.
Zach Martin, Matt Parker and Carson Six each scored 13 points for the Indians (1-7), who lost their seventh straight. Jacob Parker also finished in double figures, chipping in 11 points.
Roseburg will face McNary of Keizer in the Abby's Holiday Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Medford High School.
ROSEBURG (60) — Zach Martin 13, Matt Parker 13, Carson Six 13, J. Parker 11, Olson 8, Pinard 2, Kaul. Totals 24 4-7 60.
ROOSEVELT (72) — Jayoni Moore 26, Kelley 11, Tupper 10, Clayton 8, Harris 7, Tindall 6, Williams 4, Sabb, Sipoloa. Totals 25 11-14 72.
Roseburg;7;18;18;17;—;60
Roosevelt;20;21;17;14;—;72
3-Point Goals — Rose. 8 (Martin 2, M. Parker 2, Olson 2, Six 1, J. Parker 1), Roos. 11 (Moore 8, Tupper 2, Kelley 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 16, Roos. 12. Fouled Out — Pinard.
JV Scores — Roseburg 67, Churchill 49; North Eugene 64, Roseburg 60. Frosh Scores — Roseburg 46, Thurston 35; Roseburg 35, North Eugene 32.
