The Roseburg High School boys basketball team started strong, but faded fast against the charging attack from the Newberg Tigers Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
Newberg (6-6) drained 10 3-pointers and limited Roseburg’s offense to its lowest output of the season in a 61-40 nonconference victory.
Roseburg (3-10) jumped out to a five-point lead early in the first quarter, but Newberg quickly responded to build as much as an eight-point advantage in the opening period. The Tribe battled back and trailed 17-14 going to the second quarter.
The Tigers were hot from behind the arc in the first half and made six of their 3-pointers before the break to pull ahead 33-24.
Roseburg started the second half with a 3-pointer from Zach Martin to get back within 33-27, but the Indians would manage only three more points the rest of the period.
Newberg stretched its lead to double-figures on a offensive putback basket by Luke Esmond with 6:42 left to play in the third quarter and the Tigers kept the lead in double digits the rest of the way.
Martin led Roseburg with a game-high 12 points and Jacob Parker added nine for the Indians.
Newberg used a balanced attack and had four players finish with a team-high eight points.
The game was Roseburg’s last nonconference contest before starting Southwest Conference play next week. The Indians begin conference in Eugene against Sheldon on Friday.
NEWBERG (61) — Jovy Ogles 8, Vaibhav Brooks 8, Hayden Pyritz 8, Caleb Jackson 8, Macris 6, Lanier 6, Gaunt 5, Muthiah 5, Esmond 5, Byles 2, Brunhaver, Stone, Shinneman. Totals 20 11-15 61.
ROSEBURG (40) — Zach Martin 12, J. Parker 9, Six 7, M. Parker 5, Pinard 3, Olson 2, Johnson 1, Kaul 1, Klopfenstein. Totals 14 10-18 40.
Newberg;17;16;16;12;—;61
Roseburg;14;10;6;10;—;40
3-Point Goals — New. 10 (Ogles 2, Brooks 2, Jackson 2, Gaunt 1, Macris 1, Pyritz 1, Esmond 1), Rose. 2 (M. Parker 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — New. 18, Rose. 11.
JV score — Roseburg 46, Newberg 39.
