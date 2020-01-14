MEDFORD — Dominic Lewis scored 24 points before fouling out, and Kai Coster picked up the slack with four points in overtime as sixth-ranked Cascade Christian staved off No. 4 Sutherlin for a 47-43 Far West League boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
With the Challengers leading 46-43, Coster hit one of two free throws to make it a two-possession game, a deficit Sutherlin couldn't overcome.
The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-1 FWL) had a chance to win the game in regulation, but missed an open attempt at the basket as time expired.
Kolbi Stinnett and Josh Davis each had nine points for Sutherlin, which saw leading scorer Mason Gill held to just three fourth-quarter points.
The Bulldogs are home against Brookings-Harbor in FWL play Friday.
SUTHERLIN (43) — Kolbi Stinnett 9, Josh Davis 9, Bodine 6, Gill 3, Horn 2, Carr 2, Merrifield 2. Totals 9 6-11 43.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (47) — Dominic Lewis 24, Schaan 8, Collom 6, Reece 5, Coster 4, McPheeters, Miller, Coppedge, Spurlock. Totals 15 11-16 47.
Sutherlin;8;14;8;10;3;—;43
C. Christian;3;5;17;15;7—;47
3-Point Goals — Suth. 5 (Stinnett 3, Bodine 2), C.C. 6 (Lewis 3, Reece 1, Coster 1, Schaan 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 16, C.C. 13. Fouled Out — Lewis.
